A dramatic argument between a Singaporean couple has gone viral after it was caught on camera and widely shared online. In the footage, a woman shouts from a first-floor balcony at her husband, furious over a female colleague calling him “baby.” “You betrayed me,” she yells, ignoring his plea to lower her voice. He defends himself, saying the colleague uses the term with everyone, but she remains unconvinced. The confrontation escalates as she asserts dominance, declaring, “You do not tell me what to do,” before throwing a pillow and bolster at him from the balcony. “Get out of my sight,” she commands. The man silently picks up the items and walks away as the video ends. US: Teenage Girl Miraculously Survives After Being Hit by Car and Slammed Into Wall in Bishopville, Viral Video Surfaces.

Office Nickname Sparks Viral Couple Showdown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiagong (@tiagong_sg)

