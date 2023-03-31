The 37-year-old Russian blogger Marina Balmasheva has disclosed that she and her stepson, 23, have welcomed their second child. Vladimir ‘Vova’ Shavyrin was raised by Balmasheva starting at the age of seven, and the unconventional pair already share a daughter, Olga. After getting pregnant with her step-son, the well-known weight reduction influencer split up with Vova's father. Russian Influencer Marina Balmasheva, 35, Marries 20-Yr-Old Stepson Despite Social Media Backlash, Couple Expecting First Baby (View Pics and Videos)

Russian Blogger Welcomes Second Baby With Stepson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Марина Балмашева (@marina_balmasheva)

Balmasheva Had Shared Pics Before Delivery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Марина Балмашева (@marina_balmasheva)

