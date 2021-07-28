Like every year, World Hepatitis Day 2021 is observed on July 28. This year’s theme is “Hepatitis Can’t Wait”. And with almost 1,100,000 deaths per year because of Hepatitis B and c infections, it is important to raise awareness about this serious infection. Acclaimed Indian sand artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik, too did his bit in spreading awareness about hepatitis by creating marvellous sand art on the topic.

Check Out Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art on World Hepatitis Day:

Hepatitis can’t wait! . Today is #WorldHepatitisDay Let’s eliminate Hepatitis as a Public health threat by 2030. A Hepatitis Free Future is achievable with a united effort. One of My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/HOoeHPJdkt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 27, 2021

