World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year. Five types of viruses A, B, C, D, E and G cause hepatitis. It is believed that 90% of those who come for the test are infected with A, B or C virus. Hepatitis B and C are common viruses and cause chronic diseases. Hepatitis can be transmitted from mother to newborn fetus. Apart from this, like HIV, hepatitis can also be transmitted through sexual intercourse and transfusion of infected blood. According to studies, every year 1.4 million people lose their lives due to viral hepatitis. Hepatitis B is mainly spread through sexual contact and blood transfusions. However, what is HIV and Hepatitis Co-Infection? Here's what you need to know. World Hepatitis Day: Who Is at the Risk of the Chronic Disease and Who Should Get Vaccinated?

Hepatitis C is an infectious disease caused by the HCV virus and affects the liver. This virus is spread by blood-to-blood contact and requires treatment. If not detected and treated early it becomes fatal.

HIV and Hepatitis Co-Infection

People who are HIV-positive are more likely to also have the viral liver infection hepatitis. Clinical studies have shown that HIV infection is rapidly increasing chances of chronic hepatitis C, cirrhosis and liver failure. Several people living with co-infections of HIV and Hepatitis. HIV and the two most serious types of hepatitis have the ability to spread the same way that is through sex without a condom or by sharing needles used for drugs. One out of 10 people with HIV are estimated to also have hepatitis B (HBV). About 1 in 4 HIV-positive people have hepatitis C (HCV). Therefore when you have the viruses for HIV and hepatitis at once, it’s called HIV and Hepatitis Co-Infection.

The hepatitis B and C viruses cause inflammation of the liver cells, causing the cells to become disorganized. The cells slowly start dying and the risk of liver cancer increases. This virus proves to be 100 times more dangerous than the AIDS virus.

