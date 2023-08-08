Several people were detained after a massive brawl broke out at a riverside park in Alabama, according to USA Today. Numerous individuals participated in the Saturday brawl. Video of the whole incident was recorded, and excerpts were uploaded to social media. In one of the videos, a man can be seen striking the adversaries with a folding chair. Four active warrants had already been issued by Montgomery police as of Sunday. According to reports, a group of boatmen attacked a dock worker at Montgomery Riverfront, starting the altercation. The disagreement started when a group of boatmen refused to relocate their pontoon boat. Pro-LGBT, Anti-LGBT Protesters Fight in US Video: Two Groups Get Into Violent Clash Outside Glendale Unified School District Board Meeting Over Pride Month.

WWE-Style Fight in US Videos

Yo this is wild 😭 A group of white men attacked a black security guard after the security asked them to move their pontoon boat so the big Harriot can dock. They refused to & attacked the security guard. A group of black men seen & went defend him by beating the white men 💯🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qzo3U3Kq1r — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 6, 2023

