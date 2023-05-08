The wait for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has been extended by a couple of months. The action-thriller film originally slated for June 2 release will now hit theatres on September 7, 2023. The makers made the announcement by releasing the Jawan motion poster. And like many, many Shah Rukh Khan fans and movie buffs in general, XXX porn star Kendra Lust too seems to be excited over the news related to the big release of the year. The adult entertainment star took to Twitter to share a collage of her photo and Jawan poster with a masked SRK in action. Kendra too is seen wearing a mask while flaunting curves in a black bra and fishnet lingerie. She is also seen brandishing a gun (likely a fake one) to complete her badass look. Interestingly, Kendra has deleted the tweet on Jawan as of now.

Here's Tweet on Jawan Movie by Porn Star Kendra Lust:

Kendra Lust's Tweet on Jawan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

