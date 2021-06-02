Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Prize Winner will be featured in July's British Vogue Cover. The publication revealed that the famous author and activist is their cover star in July's edition of Vogue.

I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world. Thank you @BritishVogue, @Edward_Enninful & @thedalstonyears pic.twitter.com/3OYejo5Hnm — Malala (@Malala) June 1, 2021

