Jaqueline Fernandez shared pictures from pre-Oscars party that was hosted by Priyanka Chopra. The event celebrated South Asian Excellence. Jacqueline dropped a few pictures from the party in which she was seen posing with Priyanka, Nick Jonas, Malala Yousafzai, Preity Zinta and many others. She mentioned in her Insta post, “thank you @priyankachopra for this amazing event! Never have I been so inspired by all the amazing South Asian artists representing at the Oscars!” RRR: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Singer Rahul Sipligunj Poses With Priyanka Chopra at Pre-Oscars Party (View Pic).

Jacqueline Fernandez At Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Party

