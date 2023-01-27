New Zealand have registered a 21-run victory in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Asked to bat first, New Zealand made 176-6. In reply, India could only make 155-9. Washington Sundar slammed a quickfire half century (58 from 28 deliveries) at the back end of the innings. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav scored 47. Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell picked up two wickets each for the Kiwis. With this New Zealand have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. MS Dhoni Spotted With Wife Sakshi During IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 in Ranchi (Watch Video).

New Zealand Register 21 Victory

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)