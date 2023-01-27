Former Indian Men's cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted during the IND vs NZ 1st T20I at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Earlier Dhoni also met with the Indian team, yesterday. Meanwhile, India have opted to bowl first against New Zealand. The Kiwis have got a solid start and were 86-2 (11) at the time of filing this report. MS Dhoni Visits Indian Team Ahead of the 1st T20I Against New Zealand in Ranchi (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Spotted With Wife Sakshi

MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have attended the match. pic.twitter.com/F2KG3z3KcQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2023

MS Dhoni In Attendance

MS Dhoni Watching IND vs NZ 1st T20I

