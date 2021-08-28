We have yet another great news coming in for India as para archer Rakesh Kumar has defeated Hong Kong's Chuen K Ngai in the round of 16. He has now progressed to pre-quarters of Men's individual compound round which will be played on August 31, 2021. He will face Slovakia's Marian Marecak.

Check out the tweet below:

🇮🇳 Para-Archer @RakeshK21328176 defeats #HKG Chuen K Ngai 144-131 in compound open 1/16 Elimination match to advance to the next round He will play his 1/8 elimination round on 31 August Many congratulations to our champ!#Cheer4India #Praise4Para#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/V07l4tfQA6 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021

