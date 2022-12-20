Australian bowler Heather Graham took a hat-trick while bowling in the IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 18. Graham accounted for the dismissals of Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav and Renuka Singh to become the second Australian bowler in women's cricket to achieve this remarkable feat. Watch Anjali Sarvani Bowl Beth Mooney for Just Two Runs During IND-W vs AUS-W 5th T20I 2022.

Australians to take a hattrick in Women's T20Is Megan Schutt v India in 2018 Heather Graham v India in 2022 Both at the Brabourne Stadium — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 20, 2022

Heather Graham becomes the 2nd Australian woman to pick up a T20I hat-trick. Megan Schutt was the 1st, both against India, in Mumbai.#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS — Krithika (@krithika0808) December 20, 2022

