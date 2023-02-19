Indian cricketers were brilliant in the field on the 3rd Day of the India vs Australia 2nd Test at Delhi as they clinched a dominating victory by six wickets. After the Test match, the Indian cricketers, before leaving for their homes, took some time off and visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of Indian history. The cricketers including coach Rahul Dravid, Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had a enriched time before they moved on for the next Test at Indore.

Indian Cricketers Take A Walk Through History

A walk through the corridors of history! Exploring the rich legacy of India’s Prime Ministers, who rebuilt the nation post Independence. #TeamIndia had an immersive experience at the fascinating @PMSangrahalaya, which celebrates and showcases the journey of India. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/bcFICzXQOJ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)