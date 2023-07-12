The 2023 Asian Athletics Championship has kick-started on 12 July on Bangkok, Thailand and the marquee event will commence on July 16. India have managed to win its first medal on the opening day. Abhishek Pal has clocked 29:33.26 in the Men's 10000 m Final and grabbed a Bronze medal in the Asian Championship. Fans would hope this is just a sign of things to come and the medals tally would increase would in the following events. Neeraj Chopra Sends Good Wishes to Indian Contingent at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Abhishek Pal Wins Bronze in Men’s 10000m Final

Medal Alert 🚨 First MEDAL for India in Asian Athletics Championships. ➡️ Abhishek wins Bronze medal in Men's 10,000m clocking 29:33.26. @afiindia #AsianAthleticsChampionship pic.twitter.com/QDilScRmUm — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 12, 2023

