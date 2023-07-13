Asian Athletics Championships 2023 has gotten underway on July 12. On the second day of the Championships, Aishwarya Mishra has written her name in history and grabbed a bronze medal in the Women's 400 m event. She reached the finish line in 53.07 seconds. This is India's third medal at the Asian Athletics Championships. The marquee event will end on July 16. Abhishek Pal Wins Bronze in Men’s 10000m Final;Bags India’s First Medal at Asian Athletics Championship 2023

Aishwarya Mishra Wins Bronze Medal in 400m at Asian Athletics Championships 2023

Medal Alert 🚨 : Asihwarya Mishra wins Bronze medal in 400m at Asian Athletics Championships. ➡️ Aishwarya clocked 53.07s. ➡️ Its 3rd medal for India so far. @afiindia #AsianAthletics2023 pic.twitter.com/0P8IMyQSUg — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 13, 2023

