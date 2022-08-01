Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal will kick off his Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign today, August 1 in the Men's Boxing 51kg category in Birmingham. The event is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network, DD Sports and SonyLIV would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match.

Check schedule:

𝐌 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐌 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐥𝐬 😉 Find out if it will be a fruitful start to the week for #TeamIndia at #CWG2022, LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/Ov5Yjc2cTt 📺📲#B2022 pic.twitter.com/RzJNNA5lsU — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)