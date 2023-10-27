Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Darshna Rathore won the gold medal in the skeet mixed team final at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023 on October 27. The Indian pair struck gold with a sensational performance as they beat Abdullah Al-Rashidi and Eman Al-Shamaa 40-37. Earlier in the day, Tilottama Sen and Arjun Babuta won silver medals in women's and men's 10m air rifle events and booked berths in the Paris Olympics 2024.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Darshna Rathore Win Gold

