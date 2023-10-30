Anish Bhanwala secured a quota for the Paris Olympics in 2024 in the men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event after making it to the finals of the Asian Shooting Championship 2023. He qualified for the finals with an outstanding score of 588 out of 600. Odisha’s CM Naveen Patnaik Felicitates Gymnast Pranati Nayak for Her Outstanding Performance at National Games 2023

Anish Bhanwala Secures Paris Olympic 2024 Quota in Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Event

Anish Bhanwala clinches an Olympic quota in men's 25 Rapid Fire Pistol event by qualifying for the finals with an impressive score of 588 out of 600 at the Asian Shooting Championship. 🇮🇳🥳#Shooting #AsianChampionships2023 pic.twitter.com/3DBfpGn824 — Khel Now (@KhelNow) October 30, 2023

