Odisha's Pranati Nayak, the shining star of gymnastics, was felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, for her remarkable accomplishments at the 37th National Games in Goa. Odisha CM presented her with a cash award of Rs 23 lakhs in recognition of her brilliance at the Games, as per a press release from Sports Odisha. Chief Minister also congratulated the Head Coach Ashok Mishra.

The talented gymnast secured a total of 4 Gold medals and 1 Silver medal, showcasing her exceptional dedication and talent in the world of gymnastics.

Shining in Women's Artistic Gymnastics, Pranati Nayak began her campaign with a coveted gold in the All-around event and followed it with golds in the Vault event, Beams event and Uneven Bars Apparatus. In Floor Exercises, Nayak narrowly missed the gold medal but still found herself on the podium with a silver medal.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his pride in Pranati's accomplishments and said, "Pranati Nayak's achievements are a testament to the talent that we nurture in our state. She has made Odisha proud with her outstanding performance at the National Games".

He also appreciated Coach Ashok Mishra for playing a significant role in the performance of the Odisha Gymnastics team. Chief Minister assured all support for Pranati for upcoming competitions. Pranati Nayak an athlete of the Odisha AMNS/ India Gymnastics High-Performance Center at Kalinga Stadium, has been under the able guidance of her Head Coach, Mr. Ashok Mishra. Her relentless pursuit of excellence and the guidance of her coach have been instrumental in her success.

Pranati Nayak and her coach Ashok Mishra expressed their deepest gratitude to Chief Minister Patnaik and thanked Odisha for supporting and promoting Gymnastics from Grassroots to elite.

