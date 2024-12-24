Manu Bhaker won two medals for India at the Paris Olympics 2024 and was seen as a strong contender for the country’s highest sports honour - Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. But when the nomination list was leaked yesterday, fans were surprised upon not finding Manu’s name in the list. Many speculations and criticism followed the news. Manu Bhaker cleared the misunderstanding and posted on Instagram saying ‘there might have been a lapse in filing the nomination, may be from her side and it is being corrected’. She also requested fans not to speculate any further on the subject. Check the post below. 'Manu Bhaker Applied for Khel Ratna 2024 But Overlooked' Claims Sources.

Post Share By Manu Bhaker After Missing Out on Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2024 Nomination

