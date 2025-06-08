India adds another gold medal to their list of achievements at the ongoing Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 as Annu Rani clinched a gold medal at the women's javelin throw event on Sunday, June 8. Annu Rani, who has a national record of 63.82m, hurled the javelin 56.82m to claim the top spot in the ongoing event. Annu Rani Finishes Sixth in German Javelin Throw Meet, Achieves throw of 60m.

Annu Rani Wins Gold Medal!

ANNU RANI WINS THE JAVELIN GOLD 🥇 With the best attempt of 56.62m, Annu Rani won Gold in Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 🏆 💪 Throw was below the potential, Well Done 👏 pic.twitter.com/QXNuESGtvR — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) June 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)