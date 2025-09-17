Despite an initial scare, Arshad Nadeem manages to qualify for the men's Javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championship 2025. In his third attempt, he managed a throw if 85.28M which was comfortably over the qualification mark of 84.50M. In the final, he will compete against the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber, Julius Yego, Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters. Nadeem started slow, registering throws of 76.99 and 74.17 in the first two attempts. But in his third throw, he showed his real potential. Nadeem is the defending Olympic champion and will look to add the World Championship medal up his sleeve. Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletics Championship 2025, Star Indian Athlete Achieves Target Distance in First Attempt.

Arshad Nadeem Qualifies For World Athletics Championship 2025 Men's Javelin Throw Final

Reigning Olympic champ... through to the final! 📌 Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem left it late, but he grabs a spot in the final on his final throw, 85.28m! 🇵🇰 #WorldAthleticsChamps | #RoadToLA28 pic.twitter.com/CEX9EYMHqe — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 17, 2025

