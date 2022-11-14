Kanisha Dagar won the bronze medal for India at the Asian Airgun Championships 2022. Competing in the 10m Youth Air Pistol event, Dagar finished third, behind the Korean duo of Oh Yejin and Kim Yeonwoo. This was India's third medal of the day after Mehuli Ghosh & Arjun Babuta's gold, which came with a win over compatriots Kiran Jadhav & Elavenil Valarivan, who bagged silver.

Kanishka Dagar Bags Bronze:

🥉 for Kanishka 🔥 Kanishka Dagar snatched the 🥉 in the 10m Youth Air Pistol event to keep 🇮🇳's momentum going at the Asian Airgun Championships 😍 pic.twitter.com/hZVQT830Wt — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 14, 2022

