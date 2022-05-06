The Asian Games 2022 which were scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 in east China’s Hangzhou have been postponed, according to the latest announcement from the Olympic Council of Asia. Resurgence of COVID cases is the likely reason for the postponement.

#BREAKING Asian Games 2022 postponed: Chinese state media pic.twitter.com/ALWriYqes6 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)