The Australian team have named a 16-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. Three big names, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh and Jhye Richardson will make their comeback in this series. Pat Cummins will be leading the Baggy Greens. The Australian team are currently playing a Test series against India. They lost the first two matches and will be aiming to make a comeback. Umesh Yadav’s Father, Tilak Yadav, Passes Away At 74.

Australia Name 16-Man Squad for ODI Series Against India

Australia have named their 16-player squad for the ODI series against #TeamIndia, beginning from March 17 🏏#INDvAUS — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 23, 2023

