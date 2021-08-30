Avani Lekhara made history on Monday by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 when she won the Women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event. Coach Suma Shirur took to Twitter to react to this performance:

See her tweet here:

GOLD IT IS! As a coach couldn’t have been any more proud of @AvaniLekhara and her performance today! India’s first woman to win a gold medal at Olympics or #Paralympics & with a world record. Surely more to come from her in the future too! #Praise4Para@ParalympicIndia @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/LJMC1wambf — Suma Shirur OLY (@SumaShirur) August 30, 2021

