Indian shuttler Sankar Muthusamy clinches victory over Panitchapon Teeraratsakul of Thailand in BWF World Junior Championships Semi-finals. Sankar defeated Panitchapon 21-13, 21-15 to become only the second Indian after Saina Nehwal to play in the gold medal match at the junior championships. Overall, he is the 10th Indian to win a medal at the tournament.

Sankar Muthusamy becomes second Indian to enter BWF World Junior Championships Final:

