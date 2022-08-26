The Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy assured a medal for India at the BWF World Championships 2022 with a win in the men's doubles semifinals on Friday, August 26. The duo won 24-22, 15-21 and 21-14 against Japan's Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi, who were the defending champions in this category.

