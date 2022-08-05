Kidambi Srikanth entered the men's singles quarterfinals in the badminton event at Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, August 5. The Indian ace defeated Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-9, 21-12 to make it to the last eight in the event.

