HS Prannoy is slated to go up against Kodai Naraoka in the men's singles quarter-final match at Singapore Open 2022. The match would have a tentative start time of after 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 1/HD would provide live telecast of this match for fans in India. Indian fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Voot Select app.

See Details:

Up next ⏩ 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 🇸🇬 Catch the 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃'𝐒 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐓 🏸 players 🤜🤛 for 🏅 only on #Sports18 1 / 1 HD & @VootSelect 📺📲 🗓️ July 15 🕥 10:30 am onwards#SingaporeOpen2022 @bwfmedia | Associate Sponsor: @ParimatchN pic.twitter.com/3eg4lrwhJG — Sports18 (@Sports18) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)