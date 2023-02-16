After two back-to-back victories against Kazakhstan and UAE, India will now face a strong Malaysian team in their next match at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 on February 16. The match has a tentative starting time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of this competition but they will provide live telecast from February 17. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website. The group stage games can be also watched live on Badminton Asia's YouTube and Instagram channels.

India vs Malaysia on SonyLiv

Watch the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023 LIVE from one of these official channels on 17-19 February! Stay tuned for an update on live streaming on 14-16 February!#BAMTC2023 #Badminton #BadmintonAsia pic.twitter.com/YbyJ67FYtm — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) February 9, 2023

India vs Malaysia on YouTube

Live streaming for the Group Stage of the Blue Ocean Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship Dubai 2023 will be available on Youtube (Court 1) and Instagram (Court 2) 🏸#BAMTC2023 #BadmintonAsia #Badminton pic.twitter.com/22HOF7AqxY — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) February 14, 2023

