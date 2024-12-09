The India women's junior hockey team will look to continue their winning run, when they meet Malaysia in the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 on December 9. The India vs Malaysia will be played at Hockey Oman Stadium and start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the India vs Malaysia Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. For, online viewing options can watch the India vs Malaysia Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match live streaming on the Hockey India app, the Prasar Bharti Sports, and HOCKEYOMANOFFIC YouTube channels. Indian Women's Junior Hockey Team Beats Bangladesh 13-1 in Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024; Mumtaz Khan Scores Four Goals, Deepika, Kanika Siwach Net Hat-Tricks.

India vs Malaysia Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming

Game Day Alert🏑 The champions are back in action, Let’s cheer them on as they face Malaysia 🇲🇾 in their second match at the Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2024🏆 📅 Date: 9th December 2024 ⏰ Time: 8:30 PM (IST) 📲 Watch Live: Hockey India App & Prasar Bharati Youtube Channel.… pic.twitter.com/PTzICJFmgM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)