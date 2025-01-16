Unbeaten India Women will meet Malaysia Women in their next match of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Thursday. The India Women vs Malaysia Women thrilling encounter will be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Sports Stadium in New Delhi. The India vs Malaysia match will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 matches. Fans can watch the India vs Malaysia women's match live telecast on Star Sports Network channels. Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for the Star Sports Network, and it will provide live streaming of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 matches. However, viewers need to have a subscription for the same. Priyanka Ingle To Lead Indian Women’s Kho Kho Team in Inaugural World Cup.

Day 4 Schedule of Women Kho Kho World Cup 2025

DAY 4 SCHEDULE 🗓️ 🌟 Gear up for another electrifying day of women’s matches at the Kho Kho World Cup 2025! 🏃‍♀️💥 📺 Catch all the LIVE action of the #KhoKhoWorldCup 2025 on Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar, Doordarshan and on the Star Sports YouTube channel! pic.twitter.com/xjpaJIwUHt — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)