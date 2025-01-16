The India women's team showcased their class with a dominant 100-20 victory over Malaysia to book their place in the quarter-final of the Women's Kho Kho World Cup 2025. The Priyanka Ingle-led India also became the first side to seal their place in the top eight of the inaugural edition of the Women's Kho Kho World Cup. In turn 1, India and Malaysia had a neck-to-neck face-off. After the end of turn 2, India completely outplayed the opposition. At halftime, the scoreline was 44-6 with India leading by a huge margin. In turn 3, Malaysia showcased some fightback as they reduced the deficit by 48-20. In turn 4, India took the game out of the hands of Malaysia. The India women's side, who were attacking, took the lead to 100-20 as Malaysia suffered a crushing defeat. Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men's and Women's Tournament in India.

FULL TIME: Bharat 100 - 20 Malaysia Bharat’s women have denied Malaysia the win, and wrapped up their third game rather neatly with a triple digit finish 3 days in a row. 🇮🇳#BharatvsMalaysia #KhoKhoWorldCup — Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 16, 2025

