Kidambi Srikanth takes on Misha Zilberman in the quarterfinal of Korea Open 2022 (BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament) on April 07, Thursday. The badminton match is expected to start anytime post 10:15 am IST. The Kidambi Srikanth vs Misha Zilberman badminton match will not be available for telecast anywhere. The Kidambi Srikanth Badminton match could be live streamed on BWF's YouTube Channel.

Kidambi Srikanth Badminton Match Live Streaming and Telecast Details

