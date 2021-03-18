Lakshya Sen Advances to Quarter-Finals of All England Open Badminton Championships 2021!!

News Flash: Lakshya Sen storms into QF of prestigious All England Championships with 21-18, 21-17 2nd round win over WR 47 Thomas Rouxel. #YAE2021 pic.twitter.com/ERrdjlQUvA — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 18, 2021

