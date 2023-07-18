Muhammad Hafiz Hashim has been appointed as PV Sindhu's new coach. The former Malaysian badminton player will coach Sindhu till the 2024 Paris Olympics. The two-time Olympic Medalist had requested the Sports Authority to India (SAI) for a change in assistance and the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of SAI cleared the same. Sindhu took to Instagram to inform the netizens about her new head coach. India's Star Shuttler PV Sindhu Pens Emotional Note After US Open 2023 Exit, Vows to Make Rest of Year ‘Remarkable’

Muhammad Hafiz Hashim To Coach India’s Star Shuttler PV Sindhu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sindhu Pv (@pvsindhu1)

