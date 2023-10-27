Nitesh Kumar and Tarun continued to add to India's medal tally with the duo bagging a gold medal in the men's doubles SL3-4 badminton event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. The Indians defeated Indonesia's Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan 1-2 to win the gold medal. The Indonesians had won the first match 21-9 but Tarun and Nitesh Kumar made a roaring comeback to win the next two 21-19 and 22-20 to clinch the top prize.

Nitesh Kumar, Tarun Win Gold Medal

ANOTHER GOLD IN PARA BADMINTON The Duo of Tarun and Nitesh defeated 🇮🇩 9-21,21-19,22-20 to win the Gold Medal in MD SL3-SL4 Category Amazing Comeback by them after being a game and 12-16 down to win the match in the decider#AsianParaGames pic.twitter.com/cHVEP992g4 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 27, 2023

