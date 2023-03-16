The All England Badminton Championships 2023, one of the most important events in the sport, started on March 14 with exciting matches in store for fans. Unfortunately for fans in India, PV Sindhu has been eliminated from the competition. But Indian fans can look forward to watching some of the other top stars like Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gopichand still alive in the tournament. Sports 18/HD channels will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app and BWF's official YouTube channel. PV Sindhu Knocked Out of All England Badminton Championships 2023 With First-Round Defeat to China’s Zhang Yi Man.

