Indian shuttler HS Pronnay will lock horns with AS Ginting in his next match at the round of 16 stage of the All England Badminton Championships 2023. The game has an approximate starting time of 8:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the All England Badminton Championships 2023. However, they will not provide live telecast of this match due to other commitments. DD Sports meanwhile can provide the live telecast on DD Free Dish. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and BWF's official YouTube Channel. PV Sindhu Knocked Out of All England Badminton Championships 2023 With First-Round Defeat to China’s Zhang Yi Man.

HS Pronnay vs AS Ginting on JioCinema

