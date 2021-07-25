PV Sindhu, a champion player and one of India's medal hopefuls in the Toyko 2020 Olympics would begin her quest in the competition in search of a medal. She is one of the favourites in the Indian contingent to win a medal after her performance in Rio, 2016. The event has a scheduled start time of 07:10 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

See the tweet here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)