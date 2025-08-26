India's ace women's shuttler PV Sindhu will be in action on Day 2 of the BWF World Championships 2025. PV Sindhu will be up against Kaloyana Nalbantova, who is enjoying a better year as compared to the former. The PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championship 2025 badminton match will be played on Court 2 and will start approximately around 3:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official digital rights holder of BWF events in India and will provide streaming viewing options for the BWF World Championship 2025 on JioHotstar, which will require a subscription. PV Sindhu vs Kaloyana Nalbantova BWF World Championship 2025 badminton match will also have live streaming viewing options on BWF TV on YouTube. With Star Sports Network as the official broadcast partner, the BWF World Championship 2025 TV telecast viewing options will be available in India on Star Sports Select channels. India’s Top Shuttler Pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Aim To Reach Final at BWF World Championships 2025.

BWF World Championships 2025 Live Streaming

