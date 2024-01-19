Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Storm Into Men’s Doubles Semifinals at India Open 2024

The Indian men's doubles pair entered the semifinals of the men's doubles event with a dominant victory over Denmark's Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have been in great form since the past year.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 19, 2024 11:16 PM IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the semifinals of the India Open 2024 men's doubles competition on January 19. Popularly called 'SatChi' the Indian men's doubles pair defeated the Denmark duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-7, 21-10 to make it to the last four in the competition. Earlier, SatChi had suffered a defeat in the final of Malaysia Open 2024 but this time, the Indian pair will look to go all the way. 'As My Shuttle Soared at 565 Kmph...’ Star Shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Shares Heartwarming Video of Father Unboxing His Guinness World Record for Fastest Hit by a Male Player in Badminton.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Enter India Open 2024 Semis

