Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty achieved yet another milestone as the pair won their first-ever BWF Super 1000 title with victory in the Indonesia Open 2023 final. The duo have been in incredibly good form as they beat the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-18. They also have become the first Indians to win a BWF 1000 tournament.

