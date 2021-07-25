PV Sindhu won her Opening Tokyo Olympics 2020 match 21-7, 21-11, against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova.

P.V Sindhu starts with a bang; beats Polikarpova Ksenia (WR 58) 21-7, 21-10 in just 28 mins. Next she will take on Hongkong’s Cheung Ngan Yi (WR 34) in her 2nd & final group stage match. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/7FzsGjZCl9 — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 25, 2021

