India's medal chances at World Wrestling Championships 2022 took a huge hit as Olympic Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia lost in the quarterfinal stage. He was defeated by USA's John Diakomihalis via technical superiority. Punia could have a chance at the Bronze medal if Diakomihalis reaches the finals.

Two time cadet world champion Yianni Diakomihalis beats Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia 10-0 by technical superiority 10-0 in the QF of the men's 65kg category at the 2022 Wrestling World Championships. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) September 17, 2022

