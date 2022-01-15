The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were quick to react after Virat Kohli announced his decision to quit Test captaincy. BCCI quoted Kohli's tweet and congratulated him for taking the test team to 'unprecedented heights'.Virat Kohli Resigns As Team India's Test Captain, Says 'Have Done the Job with Absolute Honesty'.

BCCI congratulates #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli for his admirable leadership qualities that took the Test team to unprecedented heights. He led India in 68 matches and has been the most successful captain with 40 wins. https://t.co/oRV3sgPQ2G — BCCI (@BCCI) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)