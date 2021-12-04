Charles Leclerc got crashed into the barriers during the Free Practice Session 2, Saudi Arabia GP 2021. This caused huge damage to his car but the Ferrari racer could get out of the car safely. The video of the crash was shared on social media by the official account of Formula 1. Saudi Arabia GP 2021 Preview.

Video:

Charles Leclerc went off into the barriers at Turn 22, causing an early end to FP2 Thankfully he was able to get out of the car himself and confirm he was ok#SaudiArabianGP 🇸🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/wif6Pau2N4 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 3, 2021

