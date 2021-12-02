The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is all set to welcome the Saudi Arabia 2021 GP which will begin on December 3, 2021. The main race will be held on December 5, 2021. Lewis Hamilton was the winner of Qatar GP 2021. This is the second last race of the Formula 1 2021 season and the battle for the world title will get intense. This game can be the decider for who between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton can walk away with the title. In this article, we shall bring to you a preview of the Saudi Arabia GP 2021. This will include the live streaming details, tyre type, timings of the race in IST and much more. So this is the first time that an F1 race will be held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The track has been designed by well-known circuit architect Hermann Tilke. Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP 2021, Reduces Max Verstappen’s Championship Lead to Eight Points.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit runs along the coast and is 6.174 km with 27 corners. One of the most demanding Turn 13. A few parts of the circuit are narrow which may raise concerns regarding the security and could affect the strategy of the racers. Just like Qatar, the weather is expected to be warm and rains will stay at bay. Yes, we know that the fans are quite happy with this. There will be three Practice Sessions in all and also a Qualifying Race which will be held on Saturday.

When is Saudi Arabia GP 2021?

The Saudi Arabia GP 2021 begins on December 3, 2021, with a couple of Free Practice Sessions. Practice Session 3 will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The Qualifying Race will be played on December 4, 2021. The Main Race will be played on December 5, 2021. Here are the timings of the event below.

Session Timings in IST FP1 19:00 FP2 22:30 FP3 19:30 Qualifying 22:30 Race 23:00

What Type of Tyres Will be Used at Formula 1's Saudi Arabia GP 2021?

As per reports, Pirelli is bringing the three compounds in the middle of the range: the C2 as the P Zero White hard, C3 as the P Zero Yellow medium, and C4 as the P Zero Red Soft

How can you watch Formula 1 Saudi Arabia GP 2021 Live Streaming Online?

The practice session of Saudi Arabia GP 2021 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. You can also visit the official website of the F1 to get the live updates of the race.

