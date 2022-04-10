Charles Leclerc was indeed an ecstatic man after he brought home the Australian Grand Prix 2022 title on Sunday. Taking to social media, Leclerc shared a picture of himself with the trophy shield and wrote, "It’s a win. Soooo happy! Perfect weekend."

See His Post:

It’s a win ❤️ Soooo happy! Perfect weekend. Forza Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari pic.twitter.com/Hzhab92JwQ — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 10, 2022

